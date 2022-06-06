On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 56

With a victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 56, Alexander Volkov is in a very interesting spot. Does he get the chance to fight up in the heavyweight rankings, or will he now have to face a surging contender?

That question is discussed by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee following Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Movsar Evloev following his incredible performance against a game Dan Ige in the co-main event, Lucas Almeida after his “Fight of the Night” win against Mike Trizano, Alonzo Menifield after stopping the mysterious Askar Mozharov in a light heavyweight contest, along with Karine Silva and Ode Osbourne following their first-round main card finishes and more.

