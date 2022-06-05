Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy announces pro boxing debut for Oct. 8

Less than three months after his UFC release, Greg Hardy is starting the next chapter of his combat sports career.

The controversial heavyweight on Sunday announced his pro boxing debut set for Oct. 8 in Delray Beach, Fla. He did not announce his opponent for the event, which is promoted by Black Sheep Boxing and takes place at Delray Beach Tennis Center. The promotion did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on Hardy’s appearance.

Hardy posted a picture of himself wearing boxing gloves with the caption, “When you got the dream locked in your sights and all you gotta do is pull the trigger.”

Hardy’s championship dreams did not come to fruition in the UFC, where a strong start against lesser opposition went south with ranked foes on pay-per-view. He got one last chance to turn things around at UFC 272, but was finished in the first round for the second straight time in a fight against Serghey Spivak, marking his third straight defeat for an overall 4-5 (1 no-contest) record in the octagon.

After a pair of devastating knockouts on Dana White’s Contender Series and a blowout on the regional circuit, Hardy moved to the UFC. From the moment UFC President Dana White expressed interest, the former NFLer’s presence was blasted by fans and media who cited his domestic violence conviction (he was never sentenced when the victim, his former partner, failed to testify in court). White vowed to give the upstart a second chance, and Hardy promised to win over fans. But after a disqualification in his UFC debut and an overturned win for an illegal inhaler in his fourth bout, he struggled to gain traction.

Where Hardy excelled was using his fists, which combined with his athleticism led to several explosive first-round finishes. Without the threat of a takedown, those skills will have more of a chance to shine.