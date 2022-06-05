Ilia Topuria blasts Movsar Evloev for fighting ‘shamefully’ at UFC Vegas 56: ‘You don’t have the balls to call me out’

Movsar Evloev and Ilia Topuria won’t be sending each other holiday cards anytime soon.

The two undefeated featherweights are widely considered to be two of the best prospects at 145 pounds, and Evloev once again showed why he’s so highly touted on Saturday when he dominated Dan Ige to win a lopsided decision in UFC Vegas 56’s co-main event.

After a win that was easily the biggest of Evloev’s UFC career, the 28-year-old Russian called to fight MMA Fighting’s No. 9 ranked featherweight Arnold Allen at UFC London next.

That callout didn’t sit too kindly with Topuria, who blasted Evloev on Twitter for fighting “shamefully” against Ige and accused him of being too scared to call out Topuria’s name.

Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don't know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! shamefully ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

Evloev (16-0) and Topuria (12-0) were previously scheduled to meet in a battle of top prospects on January 22 at UFC 270, however, Evloev ultimately withdrew from the contest as a result of a positive COVID-19 test. Topuria was eventually pulled from the card as well.

It remains to be seen whether the matchup between Evloev and Topuria will ever be re-booked. It’s clear the latter wants it, however for now, Evloev is setting his sights higher.

“I’m ready for next week. Just give me a good name,” Evloev said in his post-fight press conference. “I’m tired of fighting with no-names, and I deserve good names. And I’m the next champion. Just give me good names. I deserve this.”

“One more thing, I want to say to my division: I’m the next champion,” Evloev reiterated.