UFC Vegas 56 post-fight show: Was Herb Dean too quick stopping Alexander Volkov’s win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

Alexander Volkov put Jairzinho Rozenstruik away in just over two minutes in the heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 56, but Herb Dean once again found himself in the center of controversy in the MMA community for the stoppage.

Was the veteran referee correct in his decision, or was it too soon?

That question is discussed with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee following the UFC’s first June event. The duo also hit a variety of storylines coming out of Saturday’s card, including the ceiling of rising prospect Movsar Evloev following his impressive win over Dan Ige, referees not taking away points enough, Felice Herrig announcing her retirement following an emotional submission loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.