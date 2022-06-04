UFC Vegas 56 bonuses: Four first-time bonus winners cash extra $50,000

Four first-time bonus winners came away with extra $50,000 checks at UFC Vegas 56.

On a finish-filled card, there were plenty of worthy candidates for the UFC’s customary “Performance of the Night” awards, however the nod ultimately went to Ode’ Osbourne and Karine Silva, both of whom scored first-round stoppages on Saturday’s main card.

Osbourne needed just 61 seconds to knock out Zarrukh Adashev in a featured flyweight contest, while Silva submitted Poliana Botelho with a d’arce choke to win her UFC debut.

“Fight of the Night” went to Lucas Almeida and Michael Trizano for their back-and-forth featherweight brawl, which Almeida ultimately won via third-round knockout. Similar to Silva, the fight was Almeida’s UFC debut.

UFC Vegas 56 took place June 4 at the UFC Apex and aired live on ESPN+. Alexander Volkov defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round stoppage in the night’s main event.