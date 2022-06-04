Video: Joe Cordina lands one-punch knockout shot on Kenichi Ogawa to claim IBF title

JOE CORDINA JUST DID THAT #OgawaCordina pic.twitter.com/OXsBcqgqVe

Joe Cordina claimed his first world title with an explosive knockout punch.

The Welshman landed a perfectly timed right hand that floored Kenichi Ogawa and sent the Cardiff crowd at Motorpoint Arena in Wales into hysterics on Saturday.

Ogawa failed to answer the count and the bout was stopped at the 1:15 mark of the second round. With the win, Cordina captured Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title.

Watch the amazing KO blow above.

Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) remained unbeaten and can now call himself a world champion after capturing several minor titles earlier in his career. Great Britain’s representative at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Cordina entered the bout as a 2-to-1 favorite, according to Draft Kings.

Ogawa (26-2-1, 1 NC, 18 KOs) loses for just the second time in his pro career. This was his first defense of the IBF belt after winning it last November.

See more highlights from the fight below, courtesy of DAZN: