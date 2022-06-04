Watch Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 56’s main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik took place June 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov (35-10) took on power-punching contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Catch the video highlights below.
Round 1: Leg kicks from Volkov landing early and often. Hard jab, and yet another calf kick from Volkov. Rozenstruik explodes in to back Volkov off a bit. Leg kick lands for Rozenstruik this time and Volkov tries to answer but eats a huge left hand from Rozenstruik. Volkov got cracked!
Volkov trying to answer and seems to have cleared the cobwebs. Volkov lands a huge right hand and Rozenstruik is rocked, mouthpiece flying out. Volkov pounces and Herb Dean stops it. Rozenstruik isn’t happy, but seemed like a fine stoppage. Big win and opening round finish for “Drago.”
Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 2:12
