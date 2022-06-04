Watch Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 56’s main event, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik took place June 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov (35-10) took on power-punching contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

LO TERMINA @AlexDragoVolkov acaba la estelar en el primer round con un ataque de golpes descomunales #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/tEdK9ZIkjw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2022

Back in the win column for DRAGO! Way to close out the show! @AlexDragoVolkov #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/ewRqssQHzp — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

