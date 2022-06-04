UFC Vegas 56 live blog: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

This is the live blog for Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the heavyweight main event for UFC Vegas 56 at the APEX.

Volkov and Rozenstruik will both look to get back in the win column, while also avoiding a two-fight losing streak for the first time in their UFC careers.

The 33-year-old Volkov makes his 14th octagon appearance and is 3-3 over his recent six bouts. “Drago” competed earlier this year at UFC London in March and was submitted in the first round by Tom Aspinall. The No. 8 ranked heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings was victorious this past October when he earned a decision against Marcin Tybura at UFC 267.

Rozenstruik makes his first appearance of 2022 following a 1-2 campaign in 2021. “Bigi Boy” dropped a pair of decisions to Curtis Blaydes and Ciryl Gane this past year, while also knocking out Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 28. The No. 9 ranked heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings has finished all of his octagon victories via KO, including massive finishes of Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, and Junior dos Santos.

Check out the UFC Vegas 56 live blog below.