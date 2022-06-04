UFC Vegas 56 video: Tony Gravely flattens Johnny Munoz with lightning quick uppercut KO

Tony Gravely only needed one perfectly timed uppercut to end his fight at UFC Vegas 56.
In a matchup against fellow grappler Johnny Munoz, both fighters were expected to look for the takedown early, but it was Gravely throwing a punch just when his opponent ducked his head that made all the difference.
As soon as Gravely’s uppercut connected, Munoz was immediately dazed and crumbled to the mat. A few more punches followed on the ground before the referee rushed in to rescue Munoz and prevent any further punishment.
The end came just 1:08 into the opening round.
“I knew he was shooting in,” Gravely said of the finish. “I threw [the uppercut], I knew it would be there because I knew he would try to take me down.
“This is what I expected. I came here to kill this man. If the ref didn’t pull me off, I would have.”
The win marked Gravely’s second in a row as he moved to 4-2 overall in the UFC with his second knockout inside the octagon. Afterward, Gravely didn’t have a future opponent in mind, but rather a request to stay as busy as possible for the rest of 2022.
“I would like to fight at least two more times this year,” Gravely said. “That would be great.”
Loading comments...