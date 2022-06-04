‘Early stoppage?’: Pros react to Alexander Volkov’s fast UFC Vegas 56 finish, Movsar Evloev’s dominance

Alexander Volkov hadn’t scored a quick finish in a while — and now that he has, he’s got fans and fighters buzzing again.
The perennial top-10 heavyweight contender needed a little more than two minutes to put away Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Vegas 56 main event Saturday, scoring his first first-round finish in six years. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as Volkov avoided the first losing streak of his UFC career.
Volkov’s impressive win capped off an evening of standout performances, which included Movsar Evloev dominating featherweight stalwart Dan Ige, plus main card finishes from Lucas Almeida, Karine Silva, Ode Osbourne, and Alonzo Menifield, as well as a featured preliminary bout that saw Karolina Kowalkiewicz snap a five-fight losing streak and veteran Felice Herrig announce her retirement.
See what the fighters had to say about the biggest moments from UFC Vegas 56.
Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Early stoppage?— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 4, 2022
Le retour de #DRAGO— Fernand Lopez (@fernandlopez) June 4, 2022
Je le répète, Volkov des grands jours est chaud #RMCMMA pic.twitter.com/RK2NwiBiql
Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige
Let’s get it @Dynamitedan808 #UFCVegas56— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 4, 2022
Hats off to Evloev.— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2022
Featherweight action . Let’s gooo— Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) June 4, 2022
Looking forward to this fight, don’t blink— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 4, 2022
Evloev vs Ige, I got my bro Movsar #UFCVegas56
Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano
Very entertaining fight so far between Trizano and Almeida!#UFCVegas56— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 4, 2022
Trizano looking sharp @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 4, 2022
“Maximizing the debut” is a phrase I’ve heard a few times, great fight, congrats to Almeida - FOTN so far— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2022
Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho
June 4, 2022
Choked out with 5 seconds left let’s go— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2022
Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev
Wow! Jamaica gets BIG WIN! #UFCVegas56— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2022
Ode can get it— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 4, 2022
Holy moly this kid @OdeOsbourne’s something else!! Happy @KarynBryant and I got to interview him on #WHHW before he got too famous for us! https://t.co/78MPn5yOWz— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 4, 2022
Shout out to Ode that was— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 4, 2022
Lets gooooo!! That man's the truth! #UFCVegas56— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 4, 2022
Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov
Atomic is the most fitting nickname for Alonzo Menifield. #UFCVegas56— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 4, 2022
I fact checked, Mozharov is 0-1 in the UFC. #UFCVegas56— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 4, 2022
Felice Herrig retires following loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Congratulations girl !! https://t.co/pEZBI4kuhg— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) June 4, 2022
Thank you for being an inspiration. Enjoy retirement. https://t.co/gyxXmWwLMZ— Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) June 4, 2022
You're a legend Felice @feliceherrig #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/NixenmAFQb— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 4, 2022
Congrats KK @KarolinaMMA @ParrumpaATT @AmericanTopTeam #UFCVegas56— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 4, 2022
Congrats. Met her in tampa the night i won the bellator tournament. Good times https://t.co/jA5SHAUdik— David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) June 4, 2022
I love @KarolinaMMA ❤️ #UFCVegas55— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 4, 2022
KK showed up tonight.. She looked amazing in EVERY area of the fight!!! #UFCVegas56— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 4, 2022
