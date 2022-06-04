 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Early stoppage?’: Pros react to Alexander Volkov’s fast UFC Vegas 56 finish, Movsar Evloev’s dominance

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

Alexander Volkov hadn’t scored a quick finish in a while — and now that he has, he’s got fans and fighters buzzing again.

The perennial top-10 heavyweight contender needed a little more than two minutes to put away Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Vegas 56 main event Saturday, scoring his first first-round finish in six years. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as Volkov avoided the first losing streak of his UFC career.

Volkov’s impressive win capped off an evening of standout performances, which included Movsar Evloev dominating featherweight stalwart Dan Ige, plus main card finishes from Lucas Almeida, Karine Silva, Ode Osbourne, and Alonzo Menifield, as well as a featured preliminary bout that saw Karolina Kowalkiewicz snap a five-fight losing streak and veteran Felice Herrig announce her retirement.

See what the fighters had to say about the biggest moments from UFC Vegas 56.

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige

Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano

Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov

Felice Herrig retires following loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...