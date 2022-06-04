UFC Vegas 56 Results: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 56 results for the Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 56 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will clash in a key heavyweight battle.
Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev will compete in a featherweight battle in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 56 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)
Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
Loading comments...