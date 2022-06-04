UFC Vegas 56 Results: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 56 results for the Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 56 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will clash in a key heavyweight battle.

Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev will compete in a featherweight battle in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 56 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich