LAS VEGAS — Watch the stars of UFC 276 face off after Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier shared a awkwardly tense handshake, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway traded words after their heated back-and-forth, Sean Strickland got on his tiptoes for Alex Pereira, and things got animated between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. Full video of the staredowns can be seen above.

Individual clips can be seen below.

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz