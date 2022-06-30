Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier refuse to release handshake in tense UFC 276 faceoff By MMA Fighting Newswire Jun 30, 2022, 7:18pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier added a little extra to their handshake after the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference. Watch their faceoff above. Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Sean Strickland knows UFC 276 is ‘purely just a ploy by the UFC’ to get Alex Pereira a title shot Valerie Loureda signs with WWE, done with MMA Pedro Munhoz says it’s ‘ridiculous’ that Sean O’Malley still calls himself undefeated: ‘You lost, buddy’ Ronda Rousey opens up on end of MMA career and decision to retire: ‘I kept doing it for everybody else’ Sean O’Malley: I could submit Khabib Nurmagomedov and fans would still complain Video: Israel Adesanya takes shots at Jon Jones, PED past in USADA 50-test ceremony Loading comments...
