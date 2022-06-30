 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier refuse to release handshake in tense UFC 276 faceoff

LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier added a little extra to their handshake after the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference. Watch their faceoff above.

