Heck of a Morning: Where does Sean O’Malley go with UFC 276 win over Pedro Munhoz?

While there are a lot of intriguing matchups set for Saturday’s UFC 276 event, there are plenty of eyeballs locked in on the bantamweight main card bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. If O’Malley passes his toughest test to date, what kinds of matchups would he be looking at?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck checks in from Las Vegas and takes a look at the options that could be available to O’Malley if he is victorious this weekend. In addition, listeners ask questions about UFC 276 as a whole, if there’s a current champion — or anyone — that could break the all-time UFC title defense record, what the UFC could do if Jared Cannonier defeats Israel Adesanya in the main event, the futures of Arman Tsarukyan and Shavkat Rakhmonov, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.