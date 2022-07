MMA Fighting has PFL 6 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at OTE Arena in Atlanta.

In the main event, two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison looks to improve to 14-0 as she takes Kaitlin Young, who steps in as a short-notice replacement for Julia Budd.

Former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC standout Rory MacDonald looks to clinch a postseason spot as he takes on Sadibou Sy in the co-main event.

Complete weigh-in results can be seen below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison (155.6 lbs) vs. Kaitlin Young (155 lbs)

Rory MacDonald (170.8 lbs) vs. Sadibou Sy (170.2 lbs)

Ray Cooper III (170.4 lbs) vs. Brett Cooper (170.4 lbs)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (170.8 lbs) vs. Dilano Taylor (170.8 lbs)

Larissa Pacheco (154.6 lbs) vs. Genah Fabian (156 lbs)

Jarrah Al-Silawi (170.4 lbs) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.4 lbs)

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Nikolai Aleksakhin (170.2 lbs) vs. Carlos Leal (170 lbs) — cancelled*

Marina Mokhnatkina (154 lbs) vs. Abigail Montes (154.8 lbs)

Martina Jindrova (154.8 lbs) vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova (155 lbs)

Olena Kolesnyk (155.6 lbs) vs. Vanessa Melo (154.4 lbs)

*The PFL announced that Alesakhin has withdrawn from his bout with Leal. A reason for the change was not disclosed. Leal receives an automatic three points in the PFL standings.