LAS VEGAS — UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik catches up with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck at the UFC APEX to preview Saturday’s UFC 276 event, including the main event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title, the co-main event trilogy fight for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, talks why Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is a standout fight, his broadcast partner and friend Daniel Cormier getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and more.
Filed under:
Loading comments...