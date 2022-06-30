 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Anik believes we’ll see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 4 after UFC 276: ‘I’m not sure we’re getting finality’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
LAS VEGAS — UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik catches up with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck at the UFC APEX to preview Saturday’s UFC 276 event, including the main event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title, the co-main event trilogy fight for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, talks why Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is a standout fight, his broadcast partner and friend Daniel Cormier getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and more.

