Video: Bo Nickal scores devastating knockout in less than one minute in pro MMA debut

Bo Nickal might already have some of the best wrestling in all of mixed martial arts but he didn’t need a single takedown to earn his first professional victory on Friday night.

The three-time NCAA champion from Penn State scored a blistering knockout over John Noland less than one minute into the opening round in their fight at IKON FC 3.

Nickal displayed heavy hands from the start of the fight, launching a head kick at Noland before unleashing a powerful combination of punches. An overhand left was the shot that stunned Noland initially before Nickal unleashed a hellacious right hand behind.

As soon as the punch landed, Noland went unconscious as he crashed to the canvas and the referee rushed in to stop the contest.

Nickal was already considered one of the top prospects in the sport before he ever stepped into the cage but now he’s kicked off his career in impressive fashion with a first-round knockout to officially move to 1-0 as a pro.