UFC Vegas 56 preview show: What is actually at stake for Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik in main event?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozentruik both look to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in their UFC careers in the main event of UFC Vegas 56.

Ahead of Saturday’s event at UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew preview the heavyweight headliner, and they’re unanimous in who they predict to win.

Additionally, they’ll discuss Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev in the co-main event, the wild story of newcomer Askar Mozharov’s pro record, and more about the ESPN+ event in Las Vegas.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your pods.

