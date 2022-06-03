UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results: Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik official for heavyweight headliner

Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik had little separating them at the scale at the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 56.

The heavyweight contenders came in at 256.5 and 259 pounds respectively for Saturday’s main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, a less than three-pound difference. Volkov — currently No. 8 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — and Rozenstruik (9) are looking to rebound from losses in their most recent outings.

In the featherweight co-main event, No. 13 Dan Ige and No. 14 Movsar Evloev also successfully made weight with use of the one-pound allowance, with Ige tipping the scales at 145.5 pounds and Evloev at 146.

All 28 fighters competing at Saturday’s event successfully made weight, including longtime strawweight contenders Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and No. 13-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield.

Also of note, Andreas Michailidis successfully hit the welterweight mark after previously making UFC appearances in the 205- and 185-pound divisions.

See the UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov (256.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (146)

Michael Trizano (145.5) vs. Lucas Almeida (145.5)

Karine Silva (125) vs. Poliana Botelho (125.5)

Ode Osbourne (126) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Askar Mozharov (204.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig (115) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5)

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Alex da Silva (155.5)

Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Daniel Argueta (145.5)

Niklas Stolze (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.5)

Johnny Munoz (135) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Jeff Molina (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Andreas Michailidis (170.5)

Erin Blanchfield (124.5) vs. JJ Aldrich (125)