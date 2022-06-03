ONE 158 results, videos: Fabricio Andrade calls out ‘John Chicken Lineker’ after liver kick KO

Fabricio Andrade wants his shot at ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker next.

The rising talent met Kwon Won Il in the last MMA bout of ONE Championship 158, which went down Friday in Singapore, and only needed 62 seconds to send his opponent to the ground with a perfectly timed kick to the liver.

“I have different power and speed,” Andrade said in his post-fight interview. “I knew I was going to finish him, and I know I’m going to finish John Lineker. Get ready, boy, you’re next.”

Andrade, now 8-2 as a professional, is on a perfect five-fight run since joining ONE in 2020, with four of those wins coming by knockout or submission. “Wonder Boy” also earned an extra $50,000 bonus for his finish.

“I have more wins than [Lineker] does at ONE Championship,” Andrade said. “I’m coming for you, John ‘Chicken’ Lineker. Don’t hide. You are next.”

The card also featured four flyweights gunning for a spot at the top of the rankings and potentially earn a shot at the gold against the winner of Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2, which goes down Aug. 26 in Singapore. Ex-champion Kairat Akhmetov met Tatsumitsu Wada earlier on the card, and cruised to win a clear decision before making his case in his post-fight interview.

“One hundred percent, brother,” Akhmetov said about challenging for gold next. “I’m former champion. Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson, no problem. Everybody good fighter. Please. Big boss, Mr. Chatri, please, title fight. I’m ready. Next fight, title fight. Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, no problem. I’m hard work, training, training, training.”

In the second-to-last MMA bout of the night, Reece McLaren took on Xie Wei and locked in a standing rear-naked choke in the opening round, squeezing to force the tap. An emotional McLaren didn’t call for a title shot in his post-fight interview. Instead, he voiced his interest in a rematch with Danny Kingad, who defeated him via split decision back in 2019.

Former ONE strawweight champion Alex Silva had sweet revenge Friday in Singapore, avenging a controversial loss to Adrian Mattheis with a first-round submission. Silva, who lost to Mattheis via knockout five seconds into the second stanza back in March, forced Mattheis to tap with an inside heel hook.

A kickboxing clash between heavyweights Guto Inocente and Rade Opacic ended early with Brazil’s Inocente, a UFC veteran, scoring a big upset with a body shot knockout in under three minutes.

In the preliminary portion of the card, jiu-jitsu legend Marcus Buchecha improved to 3-0 as a professional fighter with a one-round destruction of Simon Carson. Watch the finish here and check the complete ONE Championship 158 results below.

Main card

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai def. Niclas Larsen via KO — Round 2, 1:42 — Muay thai

Fabricio Andrade def. Kwon Won Il via KO — Round 1, 1:02

Reece McLaren def. Xie Wei via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 3:42

Kairat Akhmetov def. Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision

Guto Inocente def. Rade Opacic by KO — Round 1, 2:33 — kickboxing

Alex Silva def. Adrian Mattheis via submission (inside heel hook) — Round 1, 3:34

Undercard

Gurdarshan Mangat def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex via split decision

Constantin Rusu def. Marouan Toutouh via unanimous decision — kickboxing

Marcus Buchecha def. Simon Carson via TKO — Round 1, 2:24

Odie Delaney def. Mehdi Barghi via submission (keylock) — Round 2, 2:22

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov def. Duke Didier via split decision

Jenelyn Olsim def. Julie Mezabarba via split decision

Edson Marques def. Kim Kyung Lock via unanimous decision