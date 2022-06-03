Two-time UFC title challenger John Dodson signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

John Dodson is taking his talents to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The promotion announced Friday morning that the two-time UFC title challenger has signed with BKFC. “The Magician” teased an announcement was forthcoming on social media earlier this week.

Per a source with knowledge of the promotion’s plans, Dodson’s new venture is a multi-fight deal and he’s expected to debut at BKFC’s Aug. 27 event in Albuquerque, N.M.

The 37-year-old burst onto the scene as the bantamweight winner for Season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2011, knocking out T.J. Dillashaw to capture the season championship in the finale. Dodson would go on to drop to flyweight and come up short in an ultra-competitive title fight against Demetrious Johnson at UFC on FOX 6, and would go on to get a second chance with Johnson at UFC 191 where he dropped another unanimous decision.

Dodson went 10-7 during his octagon run before getting released by the UFC following a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252 in August 2020. Since then, Dodson competed twice for XMMA, earning a decision win over Francisco Rivera in his most recent appearance in April.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.