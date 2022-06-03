Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling’s potential move to 145, Askar Mozharov’s record keeps changing, Danny Sabatello joins the show

Aljamain Sterling has discussed possibly moving up to featherweight to make way for teammate and friend Merab Dvalishvili to get a title shot with another win or two, while this weekend’s UFC Vegas 56 event features a debuting fighter with a pro record that continues to change.

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions about Sterling’s potential move to 145, along with UFC newcomer Askar Mozharov’s frequently changing record ahead of his fight with Alonzo Menifield this Saturday at the APEX. Listener topics also include Arman Tsarukyan’s ceiling, pound-for-pound rankings, UFC Long Island, Gregor Gillespie, and more.

In addition, Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (1:03:23) returns to the show to preview his Bellator 278 grand prix matchup with Leandro Higo, talks Dana White doing him a favor not signing him off of the Contender Series, Bellator’s 135-pound roster compared to the UFC’s, his disdain for Higo, and much more.

Beginning next week, you can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

