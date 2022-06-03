Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 set to headline ONE’s debut on Amazon Prime in August

Flyweight talents Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson will finally meet for a second time inside the ONE Championship cage as the headlining attraction for ONE’s first show live on Amazon Prime on Aug. 26, the company announced Friday following a report from Ariel Helwani.

The event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and air in prime time in the United States and Canada.

Moraes (20-3), the ONE flyweight king and currently ranked No. 3 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, first met ”Mighty Mouse” back in April 2021, after Johnson won three straight to capture the flyweight tournament belt, and knocked the former UFC fighter out cold in less than three minutes.

Moraes returned from a long layoff this past March, tapping Yuya Wakamatsu with a guillotine choke to improve his ONE record to 11-3.

Johnson (23-4-1), who sits at No. 4 in the MMA Fighting flyweight rankings, re-entered the circular cage the same night in Singapore, choking out Muay thai specialist Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules contest.