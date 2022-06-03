Video: Marcus Buchecha destroys Simon Carson for first knockout at ONE 158

Marcus Buchecha’s long-awaited return to the cage after multiple fight cancellations went down Friday at ONE Championship 158 in Singapore, and it didn’t last long.

The jiu-jitsu legend made short work of heavyweight Simon Carson in the undercard portion of the show, taking him to the ground early, moving to half guard and then mounting to rain shots on the ground and pound. The referee decided he had seen enough at the 2:24 mark, the exact moment Carson’s corner threw in the towel.

Watch the finish below.

“Feels great. it’s good to be back, this time inside the circle,” said Buchecha, who now holds a 3-0 record as a professional MMA heavyweight. “He was strong and I didn’t want to give him any opportunity to stand, so I was taking my time. I was confident, I was letting him waste all his energy, and when I saw the opportunity, I saw he couldn’t escape, then I started hitting. I didn’t want to rush it.”

Speaking with MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca prior to the bout, Buchecha said he wanted to be part of ONE’s first show on Amazon Prime later this year. In his post-fight interview, the grappling wizard said “I hope to see you guys really soon.”