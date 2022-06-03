Morning Report: Dustin Poirier: Charles Oliveira could have tried to lose more weight at UFC 274, ‘He wasn’t stumbling around’

The UFC lightweight division was hit with somewhat of a shake-up last month at UFC 274 despite the man atop the divisional mountain continuing his reign of terror.

Charles Oliveira became the first fighter in promotional history to be stripped of their title due to missing weight ahead of his clash with Justin Gaethje. “Do Bronx” weighed in just half a pound over the 155-pound weight limit after having some issues with the preparation scale before going out to the official scale. Due to the odd nature of how things unfolded and potential tampering, the UFC will now have someone watching over the scales at all times to prevent any similar future issues.

Regardless of the incident, Oliveira went on to do what he does best and that’s finish world-class fighters in incredible fashions. Needing just over three minutes and some wildly entertaining striking exchanges, Oliveira dropped Gaethje, followed him to the ground, and sank in an unforgiving rear-naked choke submission. The win extended Oliveira’s win streak to 11 straight.

Directly before facing Gaethje, Oliveira pulled off the same maneuver in his first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier in Dec. 2021 at UFC 269. Yet to compete again since then, Poirier looks to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible and was an invested viewer during the UFC 274 festivities.

“We need to be on digital scales so there’s no grey area,” Poirier said on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas. “You can’t have a guy there tapping a weight-balance scale and it’s kind of balancing, and he just says it’s a half pound or whatever. We need exact numbers. You get on a digital scale, it shows up on the screen, that’s your actual weight. I don’t like the fact that these guys are tapping this balance scale.”

A former contender at featherweight, Poirier never had issues of his own with weight but realized when the right time was to return to 155-pounds. Like Poirier, Oliveira also spent a brief period at 145-pounds before going on the current best stretch of his career. However, weight problems have been a part of his story to an extent.

UFC 274 marked the fifth time in Oliveira’s 42-fight career that he’s missed the weight limit — two of those coming at featherweight. In Poirier’s mind, he believes his former foe could have put in a bit more effort, all things considered.

“They weren’t carrying him out,” Poirier said. “He wasn’t stumbling around. He’s always really lean, and he’s long and tall, so he looks slim. He’s a big guy, but he didn’t look like he needed to be helped. He still had life in his body. He could have, it looked like, tried to lose more weight. It’s a championship fight.”

