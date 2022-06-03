UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 56 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.
The UFC Vegas 56 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.
In the main event, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title heavyweight contest.
UFC Vegas 56 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card airs live on ESPN+.
Check out UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho
Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)
Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
