UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 56 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 56 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title heavyweight contest.

UFC Vegas 56 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card airs live on ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 56 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta