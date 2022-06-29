No Bets Barred: Going all out for UFC 276 with bets on every single fight

It’s the biggest weekend of the MMA year with International Fight Week going down in Las Vegas, and as such, the No Bets Barred boys are bringing you their biggest episode ever.

In a tribute to the glorious excess of UFC 276, Conner Burks and Jed Meshew placed an absurd number of bets this week, with both men placing wagers on every single fight on Saturday. And because it’s such a big week, they brought New York Ric along for the ride as well. Together, the crew discussed the brilliance of Israel Adesanya, the underdog value in Max Holloway, and why Ric believes it’s always a good idea to fade Donald Cerrone and Jessica Eye.

