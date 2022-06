In the third episode of UFC 276 Embedded, Sean O’Malley expresses his desire to stop Pedro Munhoz and gets his hair done. The coaches of City Kickboxing battle on Airdynes and Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway get in some pad work. Sean O’Malley’s new hairstyle is revealed, and he gets a ride in a private plane to a waiting Rolls Royce in Las Vegas.