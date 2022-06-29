The MMA Hour with Eugene Bareman, Valerie Loureda in studio, Glover Teixeira, Mateusz Gamrot, and Josh Emmett

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Josh Emmett joins the show to discuss his win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin, where he stands in the featherweight division, and what’s next.

1:30 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira looks back on his all-time classic against Jiri Prochazka and looks ahead to what’s next.

2 p.m.: City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman previews Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski’s upcoming title defenses at UFC 276.

2:30 p.m.: Mateusz Gamrot discusses his wild win over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57, his place in the lightweight division, and what’s next.

3 p.m.: Valerie Loureda joins us in studio to chat about her aspiring WWE career, the state of her Bellator career, and much more.

3:45 p.m.: GC and Helwani go over their best bets for a busy week, then all your questions are answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

