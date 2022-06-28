Conor McGregor fires back at Jorge Masvidal as feud escalates: ‘What a loser you are’

Conor McGregor heard Jorge Masvidal’s latest attempts to goad him into a fight — and he’s not impressed.

After lobbying for the matchup for weeks, Masvidal recently told MMA Fighting that McGregor’s silence about the potential bout has spoken volumes for him.

“Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin. “If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything.

“I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will. You do whatever you want. But don’t say you’re a fighter and don’t take cheap shots at me, especially the things that he’s been saying, talking about my legal problems and this and that,” Masvidal continued.

“You’re a f****** p****. We could do it man-to-man in the cage and just once and for all and get paid a handsome reward while doing it. So if this individual doesn’t want to do it, [because] he knows what’s going to happen.”

On Tuesday, McGregor obliged Masvidal by responding to the two-time UFC title challenger, although it may not have been the response Masvidal wanted.

Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 29, 2022

McGregor is expected to return to action by the end of 2022 or in early 2023, according to UFC president Dana White. Despite rumors of McGregor’s return coming in a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather, White assured on Monday that the former two-division champion’s next bout will be in a UFC cage. McGregor has been sidelined since suffering a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Masvidal told MMA Fighting this week that he hopes to fight again before the end of 2022, however those plans could change depending on how his current legal issues play out relating to his alleged assault on former opponent Colby Covington.

Regardless, the welterweight star said that he believes a fight between him and McGregor would be “maybe the biggest pay-per-view fight” in UFC history.

“I think we’d shatter all numbers, all previous records,” Masvidal said.