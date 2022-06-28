Undefeated prospect Archie Colgan inks a deal to join Bellator MMA

Archie Colgan has inked a deal to join the roster at Bellator MMA.

Bellator MMA officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Currently 4-0 in his career, the undefeated prospect and former Wyoming wrestler most recently appeared at the Eagle FC 46 card where he earned a unanimous decision win over Dylan Mantello. Prior to that victory, Colgan had competed in LFA as well as one previous appearance on a Bellator undercard but now he’s signed a long term deal with the organization.

Colgan trains alongside UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and multi-time title challenger Justin Gaethje in Colorado while working under head coach Trevor Wittman.

In college, Colgan competed at 157 pounds at Wyoming where he amassed a 78-32 record overall while falling just one win short of All-American status for the 2016-2017 wrestling season.

After his final year of eligibility, Colgan transitioned into fighting where he put together a 3-0 record as an amateur with all of his fights ending by knockout before turning pro in 2021.

Now with just over a year of experience under his belt, Colgan will join the roster at Bellator MMA where he’s expected to compete in the lightweight division. There’s no word yet on when Colgan will make his return to action following his most recent fight in March.