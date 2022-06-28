Heck of a Morning: UFC 276 fight week kickoff, what’s next for Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Shavkat Rakhmonov made an emphatic statement this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 57 when he submitted Neil Magny in the co-main event. How high up the divisional ladder should the UFC push him?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck checks in from the airport as he prepares to head to Las Vegas for International Fight Week to react to Rakhmonov’s incredible performance and what direction he may go for his next fight. In addition, listener questions include where Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan head from their tremendous main event this past Saturday, the scoring of that lightweight bout, if the UFC will do an immediate rematch if Max Holloway picks up a dominant finish of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira stakes, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.