Fighter vs. Writer: Jim Miller admits revenge would be sweet at UFC 276; Josh Emmett calls for featherweight title shot

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Jim Miller and Josh Emmett join the show ahead of a stacked UFC 276 card on Saturday.

With his 40th UFC fight taking place this weekend, Miller will discuss his record setting rematch against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and how that matchup came together on short notice after his original opponent Bobby Green was forced off the card.

Miller also addresses the chance to avenge his past loss to “Cowboy” on Saturday night as well as his future aspirations including plans to compete at UFC 300.

Featherweight contender Josh Emmett also joins the show this week to discuss his win over Calvin Kattar and plans to sit cageside this weekend to watch the title fight trilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Emmett gives his pick in the fight and how he expects to challenge the winner after claiming his spot as the No. 1 contender in the division.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!