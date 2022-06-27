Tyson Fury questions Francis Ngannou’s motivation, calls for match at Wembley Stadium this year; Ngannou responds

Tyson Fury doesn’t seem sold that UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou really wants to fight him as he doubles down for a crossover bout later this year.

Following Fury’s sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, he announced his retirement from active boxing competition, but said he was open for some exhibition bouts with Ngannou being at the top of the list. In fact, following the win in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium, Fury and Ngannou stood side by side with both declaring their interest in the bout.

However, on Monday, Fury took to social media and seemingly called Ngannou’s motivation into question — although, it’s important to note that Ngannou is currently rehabbing a surgically repaired knee.

Thought you wanted some smoke @francis_ngannou



Lets do a propper fight!



Wembley Stadium 2022 pic.twitter.com/S6WnpWBSx7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 27, 2022

“Thought you wanted some smoke,” Fury stated to Ngannou, while also attaching a chicken emoji. “Let’s do a proper fight. Wembley Stadium 2022.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Ngannou provided an update on the torn MCL and damaged ACL on his right knee and feels he could be ready as soon as the end of the year. When asked for a possible name of his next opponent, he left it open-ended, which may have led to Fury’s recent double down.

Ngannou then would respond to Fury where he made it perfectly clear he wants that opportunity as soon as possible, which in his mind seems to be in 2023.

Don't you dare think that I take my eyes out of you. You're still my priority !

I'm coming for all the smoke . 2023. https://t.co/ret2RIzF1l — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 27, 2022

“Don’t you dare think I take my eyes [off] of you. You’re still my priority. I’m coming for all of the smoke. 2023,” Ngannou said.

Around 40 minutes later, Ngannou fired another shot at Fury.