The MMA Hour with Max Holloway, Eddie Hearn in studio, Johnny Eblen, Danny Sabatello, and Jessica Rose-Clark

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of a busy MMA weekend with PFL 5, Bellator 282 and UFC Vegas 57.

1:30 p.m.: Newly crowned Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will talk about his win over Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282.

2 p.m.: Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello will join to talk about his win over Leandro Higo at Bellator 282 and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: We’ll take a look back at the top bets for a busy combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to talk about his third fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276.

3:30 p.m.: Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn joins us in studio to catch us up on all the latest, including Bam Rodriguez’s win and the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

4:30 p.m.: Jessica Rose-Clark discusses trying to bounce back at UFC 276.

