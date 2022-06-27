On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 57

Mateusz Gamrot outlasted a fellow high-level lightweight in Arman Tsarukyan to cap off UFC Vegas 57. With the biggest win of his career under his belt, where does the former KSW double champ go from Saturday night?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that very interesting question from a matchmaking perspective after an incredible main event. In addition, future matchups are discussed for the event’s biggest standout Shavkat Rakhmonov following his dominant performance in submitting Neil Magny in the co-main event, Josh Parisian after his second-round comeback TKO win over Alan Baudot, along with Thiago Moises — who submitted Christos Giagos in the first round — Umar Nurmagomedov, Chris Curtis, and more.

