Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy shifts to UFC Long Island

Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut won’t happen at UFC 276, but it will still happen in July.

The bout between Tate and one-time flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy is now set for UFC Long Island, which takes place July 16 at UBS Arena. The UFC made the announcement Monday afternoon.

During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 57 event, it was announced on the broadcast that the bout will no longer take place at UFC 276 on July 2 as originally scheduled.

Murphy returns to action for the first time since getting stopped by Valentina Shevchenko in her first opportunity to fight for a world title at UFC 266 this past September. Prior to that, the No. 5-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up five straight victories.

Tate, a former UFC bantamweight champion, makes her third appearance since returning from a nearly five-year hiatus. “Cupcake” picked up a third-round stoppage win over Marion Reneau in her comeback bout before dropping a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 in November.

UFC Long Island is headlined by a featherweight matchup between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.