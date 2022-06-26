UFC Vegas 57 post-fight show: Shavkat Rakhmonov has arrived, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan delivers

The UFC Vegas 57 main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan will go down as one of the most high-level UFC Fight Night main event’s in quite some time, but as great as that fight was, the story of the night came from the co-main event winner, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Gamrot’s unanimous decision win over Tsarukyan, the scoring of the bout, and discuss the extremely high ceilings for both lightweight contenders. In addition, they talk Rakhmonov’s destruction of Neil Magny in the co-main event and what could be next for the undefeated welterweight prospect, and other storylines coming out of Saturday’s event at the APEX.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.