UFC Vegas 57 bonuses: Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan earn Fight of the Night, trio of performance bonuses awarded

Arman Tsarukyan will have an extra $50,000 to console himself with.

The 25-year-old lightweight prospect came up short at UFC Vegas 57, losing a unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot in the main event. Afterwards, Tsarukyan was visibly upset and he expressed his frustration with the verdict in his post-fight interview, but he has no reason to be disappointed as he and Gamrot put on an entertaining five-round bout to earn the evening’s Fight of the Night award.

This is the second Fight of the Night for both fighters, who both also have a pair of Performance of the Night bonuses to their name.

Saturday’s Performance of the Night winners were Shavkat Rakhmonov, Josh Parisian, and Thiago Moises, all of whom scored finishes on the main card. Typically, only two Performance of the Night awards are handed out, though the UFC has been looser with that tradition as of late.

Rakhmonov made a major statement in the co-main event, improving to 16-0 as a pro — all by knockout or submission — with a second-round victory via guillotine choke over perennial contender Neil Magny.

Parisian outlasted Alan Baudot in a fun heavyweight contest to earn a second-round TKO, while Thiago Moises made short work of Christos Giagos, using a rear-naked choke to snag a first-round submission victory.