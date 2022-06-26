Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan official UFC Vegas 57 scorecard

Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan had to sweat it out on the scorecards on Saturday night and only one fighter was left with any sense of relief.

After 25 competitive minutes of action in the UFC Vegas 57 lightweight main event, it was Gamrot who earned a unanimous decision over Tsarukyan with 48-47 scores across the board.

See the official scorecard here:

All three judges — Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy — had the same scorecard breakdown, giving the first two rounds to Tsarukyan and the last three to Gamrot.

The bout was closely contested throughout as the younger Tsarukyan appeared to get the better of the striking throughout, particularly in Rounds 1 and 2, but found himself increasingly stifled by Gamrot’s grappling as the fight progressed. In the end, the judges determined that the former two-division KSW champion’s offensive output was superior.

Gamrot wins his fourth straight UFC fight, while Tsarukyan sees a five-fight win streak snapped.

Do you agree with the judges’ decision?