UFC 276 has taken an unfortunate hit.

During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 57 event, it was announced on the broadcast that the bout between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate will no longer take place at UFC 276. No reason was given for the cancellation nor was it officially announced whether or not the fight will be rebooked.

Murphy returns to action for the first time since getting stopped by Valentina Shevchenko in her first opportunity to fight for a world title at UFC 266 this past September. Prior to that, the No. 5-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up five straight victories.

Tate, a former UFC bantamweight champion, makes her third appearance since returning from a nearly five-year hiatus. “Cupcake” picked up a third-round stoppage win over Marion Reneau in her comeback bout before dropping a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 in November.