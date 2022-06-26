UFC Vegas 57 video: Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out ‘Wonderboy’ after tapping Neil Magny with nasty guillotine choke

Shavkat Rakhmonov continued to live up to the hype by passing his latest test after dispatching Neil Magny in the UFC Vegas 57 co-main event.

The undefeated welterweight was dominant from start to finish before wrapping up a late guillotine choke submission that forced Magny to tap out. The end came at 4:58 in the second round with Rakhmonov moving to 16-0 in his career with all 16 wins coming by knockout or submission.

Following his latest victory, Rakhmonov wasted no time calling for a two-time title contender as his next opponent.

“Neil Magny is good, that’s why I didn’t rush,” Rakhmonov said. “I took my time. I knew I was winning, that’s why I didn’t rush. I take my time, I look for an opportunity and once it presents itself, I capitalize on it.

“Dana White, you remember my name I am future champion. One or two years, I am UFC champion. Stephen Thompson, he is next. Good fight.”

It took no time for Magny to throw a kick and Rakhmonov to catch it before tossing him down to the ground before the first minute of the fight expired. Rakhmonov quickly gained a dominant position on the canvas as he began looking to set up his punches while ensuring that Magny stayed stuck under him.

Rakhmonov eventually postured up as he really began raining down punches on Magny, who was stuck playing defense with a monstrously strong welterweight on top of him. Despite all of his success, Rakhmonov was still methodical with his attacks so he never allowed Magny to escape.

With success from his grappling game, Rakhmonov went right back to that weapon in the second round as he latched onto the clinch, moved to the body lock and then dragged Magny to the ground again. From there, the undefeated prospect looked to potentially set up submissions but still peppering away with punches whenever Magny gave him the opening.

Magny tried everything to reverse positions or escape from the bottom but Rakhmonov was just relentless as he kept attacking at every turn.

As the second round was coming to a close, Rakhmonov decided to look for the guillotine choke and as soon as he grabbed the neck, he fell into guard to lock up the submission, which forced Magny to tap out just before the horn sounded.

Rakhmonov along with Khamzat Chimaev have looked like two of the brightest prospects the welterweight division has produced since reigning champion Kamaru Usman came along. The latest win will undoubtedly propel Rakhmonov up the rankings as he continues his climb towards title contention in the future.