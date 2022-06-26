Video: ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defends flyweight title with explosive knockout of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

The future is now for Jesse Rodriguez.

On Saturday in San Antonio, “Bam” defeated former world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-6-1, 43 KOs) to record his first successful defense of his WBC super flyweight title and send the veteran to just the second knockout loss of his illustrious career.

Watch the finishing flurry above.

Rodriguez gave Rungvisai a rude welcome in the Thai star’s first fight in the U.S. since 2019, landing heavy punches throughout the bout and scoring a knockdown in the seventh round, which proved to be a preview of what was to come.

The 22-year-old Texan poured it on in front of his home crowd and eventually forced the stoppage at the 1:50 mark of Round 8.

Afterwards, promoter Eddie Hearn was effusive in his praise for Rodriguez.

“San Antonio, you’ve got a superstar on your hands,” Hearn said. “These kinds of fighters only come around once in a generation. We live in a world of hype, it’s hard not to get too excited. This is the youngest world champion in boxing and already might be a pound-for-pound great. From 108 pounds to 115 pounds, honestly, I don’t think I’d back any fighter to beat him and I’m talking about some of the greats.

“‘Chocolatito,’ [Juan Francisco] Estrada. These feel like they’re a long way away, but honestly, would you put those guys as a favorite against Bam Rodriguez now? He can down go to 108, he can go to 112, but literally there’s not one fighter that I’d put to Robert Garcia or Jesse Rodriguez that they wouldn’t accept the challenge against. Like this young man said, he’s here to be a great. He’s here for legacy, he’s here to be remembered, and San Antonio should be very proud, very proud of Jesse Rodriguez because, like I said, these fighters come around once in a generation at this kind of age. Special, special talent.”

Rodriguez improved to 16-0 as a pro with 11 knockout victories. He notches the biggest win of his career after capturing a vacant WBC belt with a decision nod over Carlos Cuadras this past February.

Watch more highlights from Rodriguez’s impressive night below: