UFC Vegas 57 video: Josh Parisian hammers Alan Baudot with ground-and-pound to earn second-round stoppage

Josh Parisian survived an early knockdown and then delivered some punishing ground-and-pound in return to stop Alan Baudot at UFC Vegas 57.

It was actually a standing hammer fist that had Parisian in trouble but he came back with a vengeance late in the first round and then again in the second as he planted Baudot on the canvas where the French fighter just could not find an escape. Once Parisian got into a dominant position, he started dropping bombs that forced referee Mark Smith to rescue Baudot from further harm.

The TKO stoppage came at 3:04 in the second round with Parisian earning the victory to move to 2-2 inside the octagon.

Watch the finish above.

“I must have been pretty hurt cause I don’t remember [the knockdown],” Parisian said post-fight. “I thought he didn’t have anything on the ground. It solidified it when my corner told me.”

The heavyweights were more than happy to trade bombs on the feet with Baudot and Parisian throwing heavy leather back-and-forth in several exchanges. An early punch from Baudot opened a gash under Parisian’s eye as blood starting dripping down his face.

As the fighters continued to exchange strikes, Baudot blasted Parisian with a standing hammer fist that actually dropped the Contender Series veteran to the canvas in a heap. Baudot looked for the finish but Parisian went into survival mode to hang out until he got his senses back about him.

Parisian eventually got back to his feet and that’s when he looked for a takedown, which ended up with Baudot sat down on the mat just before the first round ended. From there, Parisian opened up a barrage of punches with Baudot just trapped under him.

Realizing his dominance on the ground, Parisian quickly dumped Baudot back to the mat at the start of the second round where he began to really drop hammers from top position. Parisian refused to stop as Baudot was trapped on the bottom with his gas tank also fading.

The punches continued with Parisian just punishing Baudot until the referee finally saw enough to step in and stop the contest.

The comeback victory helped get Parisian back in the win column following a loss in his last outing while Baudot drops to 0-3 with one no contest inside the octagon in what could be his final fight in the UFC.