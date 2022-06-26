Cody Durden responds to Jeff Molina’s callout: ‘If he wants to get his ass beat, we can fight for sure’

Not long after Cody Durden’s quick finish of JP Buys at UFC Vegas 57, Jeff Molina called him out for a future matchup — one Durden says he would gladly take.

Durden overwhelmed Buys en route to a 68-second TKO win at Saturday’s event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Molina then took to social media to let Durden know what he’s waiting for him whenever he’s ready to return.

@Cody_Durden it’s time you see daddy — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 26, 2022

“It’s time you see daddy,” Molina tweeted at Durden.

Durden spoke to reporters backstage at the UFC APEX where Molina’s tweet was brought to his attention.

“There’s nothing to say, you know,” Durden told reporters. “He’s on a three-fight win streak, but if he wants to get his ass beat, we can fight for sure.”

The next question asked to Durden was when he wants to return and if there is a location he has in mind to do so. He took the opportunity to say that he has a distinct advantage over Molina.

“Jeffrey Molina cannot wrestle,” Durden said. “I can f***** wrestle, I can strike, I would eat him alive. If he wants to fight, we can go. I’ve been wanting that fight, but I don’t get who I want so there’s no sense for me going down that road.”

It was the second victory inside the octagon for Durden in five appearances. In his previous outing, Durden was stopped by super prospect Muhammad Mokaev in just 58 seconds at UFC London this past March.

Molina has won all three of his UFC bouts since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020. “El Jefe” picked up a split decision win earlier this month at UFC Vegas 56 over Zhalgas Zhumagulov to extend his overall win streak to 10.

For Durden, the fight with Molina is one he’s been eying for some time.

“I just called him out after my last fight. I think he sucks,” Durden explained. “I think I can beat him, I think his wrestling sucks, and my wrestling’s better. That’s why I want to fight him. That’s it.”