UFC 276 fight card: Lineup finalized for stacked event featuring Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski title fights, prelims to air primetime on ABC

The lineup for the UFC’s next pay-per-view event has been finalized, and it’s loaded from top to bottom.

UFC 276 takes place July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title fights. In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against top contender Jared Cannonier, while the co-main event will be the third meeting between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

The main card rounds out with another big middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, plus Pedro Munhoz looks to stop the surge of Sean O’Malley in the pay-per-view opener.

Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate were to scheduled to meet in a pivotal flyweight matchup, but it was later announced on Saturday’s broadcast that the bout would be postponed. A reason for the change was not disclosed, nor was it announced what bout would take its place on the main card.

History will also be made at UFC 276 as the preliminary card heading into the PPV airs primetime on ABC for the first time ever — as well as ESPN and ESPN+ — at 8 p.m. ET. The featured prelim takes place in the lightweight division between Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner. Prior to that, a trio of welterweight bouts will kick off the ABC broadcast: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green, and Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller.

Check out the full UFC 276 fight card below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier - middleweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway - featherweight title fight

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Early Prelims, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko