Tyson Fury agrees to $1 million bet with Jake Paul for Tommy Fury fight, doubts Paul can actually pay

Tyson Fury is ready to put down seven figures on his brother Tommy Fury to beat Jake Paul but he’s not exactly sold that the former YouTube sensation turned undefeated boxer will be able to pay up.

The wager started after Fury initially said he would put down $100,000 on his younger sibling to win the Madison Square Garden-headlining fight coming up on Aug. 6, which had Paul looking to raise the stakes.

“Hey Tyson, you f****** p*****, you made $40 million — not as much as me — but let’s up the ante,” Paul said on Twitter. “Let’s bet a million on it Tyson. Two million, three million, however much you want to f****** bet. Let’s do it.

“So f*** your $100K, let’s make a better bet and make it worth a couple million. Are you down?”

. @Tyson_Fury wants to bet $100k on his brother… Tyson, grow a pair and let’s make it a betr bet pic.twitter.com/sY6PweMzSC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 25, 2022

It didn’t take long for Fury to respond and accept the challenge as he offered to put up more money backing his brother Tommy, but he also wants some guarantees from Paul to make the bet official.

According to Fury, he’s not convinced Paul actually has the money to cover a $1 million bet so he wants to know the cash is real before committing to anything.

“Hey, Jakey Boy, I hear you want a bet a bigger bet than $100,000,” Fury said. “You want a bigger bet m***********? You want a million dollars? Let’s do it. Holler at your boy. You want a million, you got it.

“And hey, Jakey, I want to see this million dollars in escrow, sucker, cause I don’t think you’ve got a million dollars. I ain’t talking about crypto. I’m talking about real U.S. green backs m***********. Real U.S. dollars, no crypto.”

Fury’s comments are likely referencing a recent podcast where Logan Paul said that his younger brother Jake had taken a beating during the recent cryptocurrency crash with Bitcoin losing more than 50 percent of its value in 2022.

Despite reportedly earning more than $40 million over the past year, Logan said his brother was “broke” and the financial gain over the past year “doesn’t matter, [Jake] put it all in crypto — he’s poor.”

While it’s hard to imagine Paul actually lost everything due to losses in the cryptocurrency market, Fury seems to be convinced — or least enough so that he’s willing to take a shot at the 25-year-old fighter as he prepares for the sixth bout of his career in August.