The ‘UFC 276 countdown’ video showcases the two title fights on next weekend’s pay-per-view event as well as Sean O’Malley’s return.

At UFC 276, Israel Adesananya will put his belt on the line against Jared Cannonier, while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will square off against Max Holloway for a third time.

O’Malley will look for his fourth win in a row when he faces Pedro Munhoz.