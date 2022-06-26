UFC Vegas 57 live blog: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

This is the UFC Vegas 57 live blog for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot, the lightweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Tsarukyan (18-2) — currently tied with Gamrot for the No. 11 spot at lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — has won five straight fights and is coming off of back-to-back TKO victories over Joel Alvarez and Christos Giagos. The 25-year-old blue-chip prospect has won 17 of his past 18 fights.

Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC) is a former two-division KSW champion who has also hit his stride in the UFC. After dropping a narrow split decision to Guram Kutateladze in his promotional debut, the Polish standout has scored consecutive finishes over Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens, and Scott Holtzman.

This is the first UFC main event for both fighters, who have been pegged by fans and pundits alike as surefire championship contenders.

Check out the UFC Vegas 57 live blog below.