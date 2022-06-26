UFC Vegas 57 in Tweets: Pros react to Mateusz Gamrot’s thrilling victory over Arman Tsarukyan

Heading into UFC Vegas 57, fight fans were expecting absolute fireworks between two of the most promising “prospects” in the lightweight division.

In one corner, Mateusz Gamrot looked to improve on his three fight win streak, which includes stoppage wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira,

But standing opposite him, the surging Arman Tsarukyan carried a dominant five-fight streak into the contest, which includes violent wins over Joel Alvarez and Christos Giagos.

But after 25 minutes of high-octane fighting, it was Gamrot who emerged victorious with the unanimous decision victory.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan

Wow! What a great fight #ufcvegas57 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 26, 2022

both left it all in there arman is still gonna be champ one day — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

I have to say I’m pretty shocked by that decision. Don’t want to hear the word robbery. But, watching fights differently after studying the scoring criteria and takedowns aren’t necessarily scored unless they contribute to end of a fight or to damage. Saw neither from the tkdns. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2022

This fight was a repeat of Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.



Control > Everything.#UFCVegas57 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 26, 2022

Very good fight in the main event . I didn’t know either of these guys before the fight . I know both now . Well done gentlemen . Prob a split ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring. — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) June 26, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov is for real . I was shocked how good he was in all positions when training with ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

That man is damn good #UFCVegas57 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 26, 2022

Rahkmonov is a problem — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

Wow 2 seconds ! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

Thiago Moises submits Christos Giagos

One-handed?!?! C’mon! How good is that! #UFCVegas57 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 26, 2022

Shout out Thiago that was clean — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 26, 2022

That choke was crafty. He grabbed his own elbow to power assist that choke. That was cool #UFCVegas57 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) June 26, 2022

The commentator don’t be trying Khabib’s crew . They love grappling when Khabib’s crew is fighting #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

Umar’s grappling is just NEXT LEVEL! #UFCVegas57 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 26, 2022

Umar is gonna be a problem — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

@ufc maness already lost in his mind bum ass get your ass up. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 26, 2022

Action Man, Those body shots are just RUDE!! #UFCVegas57 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 26, 2022

Very close fight, but Curtis looks more fresh #ufcvegas57 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 26, 2022

Great performance by Curtis one more head kick and I think it can finish it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

Give Me Chris Curtis Next #UFCVegas57 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 26, 2022

Chris Curtis slicker than a snicker. #UFCVegas57 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) June 26, 2022