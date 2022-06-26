 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 57 in Tweets: Pros react to Mateusz Gamrot’s thrilling victory over Arman Tsarukyan

By Jose Youngs
/ new

Heading into UFC Vegas 57, fight fans were expecting absolute fireworks between two of the most promising “prospects” in the lightweight division.

In one corner, Mateusz Gamrot looked to improve on his three fight win streak, which includes stoppage wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira,

But standing opposite him, the surging Arman Tsarukyan carried a dominant five-fight streak into the contest, which includes violent wins over Joel Alvarez and Christos Giagos.

But after 25 minutes of high-octane fighting, it was Gamrot who emerged victorious with the unanimous decision victory.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan

Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Neil Magny

Thiago Moises submits Christos Giagos

Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Nate Maness

Chris Curtis edges out win over Rodolfo Vieira

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...